Mary C. Grieco
Voorhees - Mary C. Grieco (nee Wyatt), age 76, born December 22, 1943, died peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Ponte Vedra, Florida, formerly of Voorhees, NJ. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, the late Thomas A. Grieco, Sr. and her brothers George and James Wyatt. Devoted mother of Thomas A. Grieco, Jr. (Sandra), Marialaina Grieco, Pattianne Rudroff (Bill), David Grieco, Sr. (fiancée Tracie) and William Grieco (Vickie). Loving grandmom of 14 and great grandmom of 4. Dear sister of Doris LaSanta. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from Audubon High School in 1961. She obtained an A.B.A. Degree at LaSalle University. She had a long career assisting negotiations of government contracts for the U.S. DOD. Mary was an attentive, loving mother and grandmother whose family was her greatest joy. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Mary loved watching Christmas movies in yearlong celebration of her favorite holiday. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening, and was an animal lover. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 to 11am Thursday morning, August 6, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mary's memory to Jacksonville VITAS Hospice, 7406 Fullerton St., Suite 105, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or online https://www.vitascommunityconnection.org/
designation - Volusia/Flagler. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.