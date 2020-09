Mary C. Palmer



Hammonton - on September 25, 2020, 71 years of Hammonton NJ, formerly of Camden, NJ.



She was the wife of the late Robert J Palmer Sr. Beloved mother of Barbara Karcher (Kenneth),David (Todd Weitzel),Robert Palmer Jr(Patricia),Sharon Anzalone(Paul). Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren also survived by her sisters and many nieces and nephews.



Her graveside service will be held Wednesday September 30 at 10:00 AM At Arlington Park Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ. (COVID 19 Guidelines must be followed).In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Memory of Mary to Caring Place at 407 West Delilah Rd Pleasantiville , NJ, 08232 (Roedel-Krause Funeral Services)









