Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Mary Tramontana
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Mary C. Tramontana


1919 - 2019
Mary C. Tramontana Obituary
Mary C. Tramontana

Formerly of Collingswood and Marlton - (nee Anastasi) On October 3, 2019, formerly of Collingswood and Marlton, NJ. Age 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Angelo A. Tramontana. Dear mother of Joseph (Olivia) Tramontana and Rosemarie (Anthony) Silich. Loving grandmother of Eric (Erika), Dara, Julia (Josh) and Andrea (Ted). Great grandmother of Ava and Greyson.

Mrs. Tramontana was a devoted mother, grandmother and homemaker for her family. She was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed playing card games.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 5, 2019
