Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Easton Bible Church
2407 Fostertown Rd
Hainesport, NJ
Resources
Mary D. Hargreaves Obituary
Mary D. Hargreaves (nee Altimari), age 94, went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was a former Philadelphia resident before moving to Mount Laurel in 1961. She has been a long time member of Easton Bible Church. She was active in the lady's bible study and the South Jersey Women's Retreat Committee. She was an award winning ballroom dancer with her husband, Bernard. In her free time, she enjoyed arts and crafts, cooking and going to the shore, especially Ocean City for the Annual Ladies Retreat weekend, but above all she cherished the time she spent with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard A. Hargreaves. Beloved mother of Karen Herbert and Rose Franks (Jack); Cherished Mom-Mom of Kara McCarson (JC) and Katie Franks. Also survived by her sister, Edith Alex, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11 am from the Easton Bible Church 2407 Fostertown Rd, Hainesport, NJ 08036. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Easton Bible church at the above address.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -