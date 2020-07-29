1/
Mary D. (Gallucci) Lloyd
1949 - 2020
Mary D. Lloyd (nee Gallucci)

Somerdale, NJ - Age 71, passed away on July 27, 2020. Born and raised in Camden, NJ, she lived in Williamstown for many years before moving to Somerdale.

Mary was an outgoing, bubbly person and tried to make the best of everyday. She loved animals, music, dancing and the beach. She was a lifelong Bon Jovi fan; her family would lovingly joke that she loved Jon more than them. In her spare time, she collected dolls and enjoyed arts and crafts. Mary will be remembered by those that knew and loved her as a beautiful person; not only her outward appearance but also her spirit. They will remember the love that she gave, the holiday dinners she used to host and her sense of humor.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving parents, John and Dorothy Gallucci. Devoted mother of William Lloyd (Lenys Rivera) and Timothy Lloyd (April). Loving grandmother of Sarah- Louise, Amber Marie, and Michael John. Dear sister of Dorothy Gabriel (Ralph) and the late John Gallucci. Treasured aunt of Alyssa Gabriel and Steven Gabriel.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, August 1st from 11:00 am -1:00 pm at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a time of sharing will be held at 1pm. Cremation will be held privately following services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Jon Bon Jovi Foundation. www.JBJSF.org.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.FarnelliFuneralHome.com






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
