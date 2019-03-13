|
|
Mary Dementri
Blackwood - Mary "Marie" Dementri (nee Fragala), on March 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, passed peacefully at home with her family surrounding her. Of Blackwood; formerly of S. Phila., PA. Age 76. Beloved wife of 52 years to Bill. Devoted mother of Maria and Jim. Loving grandmother of Joe. Dear sister of Joseph Fragala (Flo), and the late Concetta, Carmela, Rose, Manuel, and Paul. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 10:15am Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, Coles & Little Gloucester Rds., Blackwood. Entombment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 13, 2019