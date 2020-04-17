|
|
Mary Dennis Marum
Somerdale - On April 14, 2020, Mary (nee Dennis), age 98. Born in Beaver Falls, PA in 1921. Loving mother of Patricia (the late Alexander) Cole, Faith (Frank) DelPercio, and Denise (the late Scott) Campbell. Survived by 7 grandchildren Cynthia, Jason, Derek, Sage, Evan, Stuart and Jasmine; 2 great-grandchildren Kristopher and Phillip; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Melpo Scotese and her brother Archie Dennis. Mary was the matriarch and Charter member of her church and a dedicated servant of the Lord. She was a Girl Scout leader, avid reader, and lover of theatre and the arts. Mary loved crafts and was a world traveler. Interment will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 120 S. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020