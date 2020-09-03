1/1
Mary DeYoung
Mary DeYoung

Pitman - Mary C. DeYoung (née Fisher), 95 years, of Pitman NJ, passed away on September 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore C. DeYoung. Loving mother of Catherine (the late Steven) Duda, Michael (Debbie) DeYoung, Robert (Judi) DeYoung, Kevin (Stacey) DeYoung and the late Theodore DeYoung. Cherished grandmother of Tim, Kyle, Jen, Mike, Steph, Tom, Pat, Greg, Paul and Christopher and great grandmother of Liana, Haley, Blake, Avery, Mason, McKenzie, Madison, Gia, Kylie, Riley, Bella and Emma.

Mary was a long-time member of the St. Lawrence Parish, along with the Golden Age Club of Laurel Springs.

Services and interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ will take place privately. Arrangements under the direction of the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD NJ. For lasting condolences dankshinskifuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
