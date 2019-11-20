|
|
Mary DiMento
Mt. Laurel, NJ - Mary DiMento, Age 92 yrs. passed away November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Loving mother to Carmela Reed and her husband Bill and Dom DiMento and his partner Craig Lyall. Two Grandchildren Jennifer and Billy.
Mary was born in 1927 in South Philadelphia to parents, Dominic and Anna Pallini. The last remaining sibling, she was predeceased by her brother, Dominic, and sisters, Crucifixa and Viola.
Mary was the consummate homemaker, joining in with Vince to design, decorate and manage 3 homes during the course of their marriage, something that gave each of them a great degree of pleasure and gratification and for which they were well-suited as partners. Mary's robust personality and friendly nature were always appreciated by her friends, who most times couldn't help but join in with laughter, for which there was no shortage.
Services and Entombment Private. HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019