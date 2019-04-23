Resources
Marlton - Mary E. "Betty" Cogen (nee Mosley), of Marlton, passed away April 21, 2019, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Victor Cogen. Loving mother of Bruce Clowar (Lori), Raymond Cogen (Jan), Keith Clowar (Cynthia), and Jack Cogen (Amy). Dear sister of Gerald Mosley (Delmar), Erwin "Butch" Mosley (Barbara), and Sheila Chenoweth (Benjamin). Caring grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 7. Services for Betty will be private. Donations can be made in Betty's name to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019
