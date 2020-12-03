Mary E. CoshlandOf Marlton, NJ - After a long, courageous fight with cancer, Mary Coshland of Marlton, NJ, passed away on December 1st, 2020. She was 58 years old. Mary was survived by partner, Joseph Cook. She leaves behind her daughter, Amanda Silva (Jason); son, Edward Coshland, Jr.; granddaughter, Hailey Silva. Also survived by her brothers and sisters, Jeanne Stepney (Ronal), Patricia Cassidy, Kevin Cassidy (Cynthia) and Richard Cassidy (Melissa) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Marilyn Cassidy, and her son, Jeffrey Cassidy.Being a "Gramma" to her granddaughter brought her so much joy. A "Jersey Girl" at heart, she loved heading down the shore, Jersey tomatoes and a good pork roll sandwich. Mary loved taking photographs of her family and nature. She cared so deeply for those around her and was often referred to by many as a second mom. She will be greatly missed.A Celebration of Life will be held privately at a later date.