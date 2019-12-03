Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
For more information about
Mary Daddario
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Daddario
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Daddario

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Daddario Obituary
Mary E. Daddario

On December 1, 2019, age 89, (nee Coward) formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Daddario and loving mother of Mary Lou (Charles) LoPresti. She was also the loving grandmother of Kim (Jason) Knecht and great grandmother of Jason and Christopher Knecht. Her Funeral Mass and entombment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire donations in her memory may be made to the 135 E. Peachtree St. NE Suite 600 Atlanta, GA 30309.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -