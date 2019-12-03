|
Mary E. Daddario
On December 1, 2019, age 89, (nee Coward) formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Daddario and loving mother of Mary Lou (Charles) LoPresti. She was also the loving grandmother of Kim (Jason) Knecht and great grandmother of Jason and Christopher Knecht. Her Funeral Mass and entombment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire donations in her memory may be made to the 135 E. Peachtree St. NE Suite 600 Atlanta, GA 30309.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019