Mary E. DiFronzo
Cherry Hill - Mary E. DiFronzo, age 96, of Cherry Hill and formerly of Mt. Ephraim, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. She was born in Camden, NJ to the late James and Stella (nee McCann) McCaffrey. Mary enjoyed taking trips to the casino and playing card games with her late husband. She also enjoyed going out to lunch. Most of all, Mary liked to spend time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Mary is predeceased by her beloved husband, Angelo "Chip" DiFronzo; sisters, Theresa Clisham (the late John) and Rita Clisham (the late Tom); and parents, James and Stella McCaffrey.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Falconiero (the late Paul) and many loving nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, and great great nieces & nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on October 9, 2020 from 9am-10am at Mahaffey Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 09059. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Vincent Pallotti, located at 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Twp., NJ 08033. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. To visit Mary's tribute page, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com
.