Mary E. Graham
Sewell - Mary E. Graham (nee Rappe), on September 25, 2019, of Sewell, formerly of Bellmawr. Age 75. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Graham and Alfred D. Lowenthal. Loving mother of Patty Antonelli (Greg Plocharski), Linda (Tim) Mergen and the late Eddie Graham. Devoted grandmom of Lisa (Craig), Heather, Christina, T.J., Emmalee, Michael and Christopher. Also survived by her loving companion Ron Trebing. Mary was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. She enjoyed her family and friends and adored her grandchildren. Mary loved going to the casinos, the beach and the boardwalk. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond and the Highwaymen. Mary also enjoyed winning at Bingo. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Tuesday eve and 10 to 11am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019