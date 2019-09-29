Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Mary Graham
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Graham


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Graham Obituary
Mary E. Graham

Sewell - Mary E. Graham (nee Rappe), on September 25, 2019, of Sewell, formerly of Bellmawr. Age 75. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Graham and Alfred D. Lowenthal. Loving mother of Patty Antonelli (Greg Plocharski), Linda (Tim) Mergen and the late Eddie Graham. Devoted grandmom of Lisa (Craig), Heather, Christina, T.J., Emmalee, Michael and Christopher. Also survived by her loving companion Ron Trebing. Mary was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. She enjoyed her family and friends and adored her grandchildren. Mary loved going to the casinos, the beach and the boardwalk. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond and the Highwaymen. Mary also enjoyed winning at Bingo. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Tuesday eve and 10 to 11am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now