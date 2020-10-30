Mary E. Groff
Pennsauken - Mary E. Groff, born on February 2, 1953, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the tender age of 67, from a courageous battle with an aggressive cancer surrounded by her family. Leaving behind but never forgetting, husband of 50 years, John E. Groff Sr. Her children, John E. Groff, Jr. and Michelle R. Groff, and her loving grandson, Michael J. Groff. Daughter of the Late Walter A. and Thelma M. Domanski. Siblings, Lin Brophy (Jerry Brophy), Gale Pierce (Mike Pierce), the late Ruth Baltuskonis, Walter A. Domanski, Jr., Lisa Rich. Also survived by her sister in law, Rosemarie Kennedy (Late Jim Kennedy) and brother in law Raymond A. Groff. Also, two god daughters, Joanne Baltuskonis and Brenda Pierce, many nieces and nephews who she adored. Mary and John met in high school over 50 years ago and soon married thereafter. Mary loved going to the casino, baking and spending time with her family. In Lieu of Flowers, Mary requests donations to: American Association of Cancer Research - https://www.aacr.org/ways-to-give/
