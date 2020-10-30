1/1
Mary E. Groff
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Groff

Pennsauken - Mary E. Groff, born on February 2, 1953, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the tender age of 67, from a courageous battle with an aggressive cancer surrounded by her family. Leaving behind but never forgetting, husband of 50 years, John E. Groff Sr. Her children, John E. Groff, Jr. and Michelle R. Groff, and her loving grandson, Michael J. Groff. Daughter of the Late Walter A. and Thelma M. Domanski. Siblings, Lin Brophy (Jerry Brophy), Gale Pierce (Mike Pierce), the late Ruth Baltuskonis, Walter A. Domanski, Jr., Lisa Rich. Also survived by her sister in law, Rosemarie Kennedy (Late Jim Kennedy) and brother in law Raymond A. Groff. Also, two god daughters, Joanne Baltuskonis and Brenda Pierce, many nieces and nephews who she adored. Mary and John met in high school over 50 years ago and soon married thereafter. Mary loved going to the casino, baking and spending time with her family. In Lieu of Flowers, Mary requests donations to: American Association of Cancer Research - https://www.aacr.org/ways-to-give/. www.mayfuneralhomes.,com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved