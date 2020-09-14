1/1
Mary E. Orr
1926 - 2020
Mary E. Orr

Pitman - On September 13, 2020, Mary (nee Monahan), age 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Orr. Survived by children Raymond (the late Rita) of Cape May, Maryanne McDermott of Pitman, and Donna (Salvatore) Mandracchia of Bellmawr; 2 grandchildren Patrick and Kevin; and 2 great-grandchildren Christopher and Bianca. Mary served in the U.S. Army during WWII. She worked at PSFS for serveral years. Ray and Mary loved to travel, visiting several countries. Her number one passion was the love of her family and spending time with them. Services and cremation were held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to CHOP - Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Department at the Buerger Center, 3500 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
