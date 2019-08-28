Services
Cheega Funeral Home
1329 Kings Hwy
Swedesboro, NJ 08085
(856) 467-0030
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Michaels Church
313 Memorial Ave.
Gibbstown, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michaels Church
313 Memorial Ave.
Gibbstown, NJ
Mary E. Pigliacelli Obituary
Mary E. Pigliacelli

Ocean View, DE - Mary E. Pigliacelli, age 67, passed away August 25, 2019 at home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she resided in Delaware for the past two years, and was formerly of Mickleton and Oaklyn, NJ.

Mary was a graduate of Immaculata Univ., Class of '74 and Del. County Nursing School, Class of '83. She was a registered nurse from 1984 to 2016. Mary was employed by the Senior Citizens United Community Services Organization (SCUCS) in Audubon, NJ for 20 years.

She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish, had an affinity for Seniors, was devoted to her family, had a wide circle of friends and was a professional shopper. Mary is survived by her husband of 44 years, Charlie, her children, Eliz (Joseph) Tursi, Patricia and her (Fiancee Brian) Michael (Betty Jo) Pigliacelli, 9 grandchildren and her brother John Paul (Donna) Marceau.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Fri. Aug 30th at St. Michaels Church, 313 Memorial Ave. Gibbstown, NJ, where Friends may meet with the family on Friday from 9 to 10:45 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Woolwich Twp., NJ.

Arrangements are being handled by the CHEEGA FUNERAL HOME Swedesboro, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to Glou. Cty. Animal Shelter, 1200 N. Delsea Dr., Ste 1, Clayton, NJ 08312 or the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Clare of Assisi Parish, 140 Broad St. Swedesboro, NJ 08085 would be appreciated.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019
