Gardner Funeral Home
200 S. Black Horse Pike
Bellmawr, NJ 08031
856-931-9450
Mary E. Scarduzio


1930 - 2019
Mary E. Scarduzio

Mt. Ephraim - Mary E. Scarduzio (nee Haines), on October 21, 2019, of Mt. Ephraim. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Scarduzio. Devoted mother of Dianne Scarduzio, Richard J. Scarduzio, Kathryn M. Stevens (Jeffrey), Teresa M. Robinson, and James M. Scarduzio. Loving grandmom of Jaime (Juan), Brandi (Junior), Eric, Timothy, and Rachel and great grandmom of Will, Jovanni, Juliana, and Adelina. Dear sister of the late Howard "Mike" Haines. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Wednesday eve and 8:15 to 9:15am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Mass 10am Thursday at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
