Mary E. Stewart
Somerdale - On November 11, 2020 Mary E. (nee Smith) Stewart. Beloved wife of the late Myron F. Stewart. Loving mother of the late Glen Davis and survived by daughter Blondine Robinson son Ronald Davis Sr. both of Norristown and many loving grandchildren. Mary was employed for many years as a hospital aide at Norristown Hospital. She became a Jehovah's Witness in 1973. Cremation and funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction of the: Ora L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.