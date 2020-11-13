1/
Mary E. Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Stewart

Somerdale - On November 11, 2020 Mary E. (nee Smith) Stewart. Beloved wife of the late Myron F. Stewart. Loving mother of the late Glen Davis and survived by daughter Blondine Robinson son Ronald Davis Sr. both of Norristown and many loving grandchildren. Mary was employed for many years as a hospital aide at Norristown Hospital. She became a Jehovah's Witness in 1973. Cremation and funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction of the: Ora L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved