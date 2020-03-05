|
Mary Eileen DiMarco
Bellmawr - Mary Eileen DiMarco (nee Loughery), on March 4, 2020, of Bellmawr, formerly of Southwest Philadelphia. Age 84. Beloved wife of the late Ronald N. DiMarco, Sr. Devoted mother of Marybeth DiMarco, Ronald N. DiMarco, Jr. (Marie) and Kenneth C. DiMarco. Loving Nanny of Thomas Weaver and Ronald N. DiMarco, III. Dear sister of Jean Ross (Daniel, Sr.), Suzanne Johnson and the late James Loughery, Jr., Lawrence Loughery, Sr., Margaret Roache and Kathleen Grill. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mrs. DiMarco was a member of the PTA of St. Francis de Sales School in Barrington. She was also a former Girl Scout leader. There will be a visitation from 9:45 to 10:45am Wednesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary, Mother of the Church, 20 E. Braisington Ave., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 11am in church. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. DiMarco's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.gardnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020