Mary Elizabeth Harbert
Marlton, NJ - Mary Elizabeth Harbert (nee Donham), age 83, of Marlton, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald Harbert. Loving mother of James Harbert (Diane), David Harbert (Margie), and the late Tom Harbert (Cindy). Proud grandmother of Megan, Evan, Rebecca, Ashley, and Adam. Sister of the late James Donald Donham. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her dear friend Sandy Piontkowski.
Mary was born in Fairmont, WV and resided in Western Pennsylvania before moving to Marlton, NJ in 1984. She worked as a dental hygienist for several different dental offices over the years. Mary was a dedicated member of the Atco United Presbyterian Church, where she was a Deacon and part of the Women's Association. In her free time, she loved being outside camping, hiking, cross-country skiing, and playing tennis with her husband. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, as well as working with stained glass.
A visitation will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:30 pm at the Atco United Presbyterian Church, 2259 Atco Ave., Atco, NJ, where a memorial service will begin at 2:30 pm. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to the Atco Presbyterian Church at the above address. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 22, 2019