Mary Elizabeth Ruhl
Medford - Mary Elizabeth Ruhl (AKA Betty), 103, of Medford, formerly of Haddonfield, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. She was born on September 11, 1916 in Haddonfield to Bayard C. and Ada Stavely. She was an avid bowler, sewer and knitter. Betty enjoyed square dancing and was a founding member of the Square Circle Sportsmen Club Ladies' Auxiliary in Gibbsboro where she became a charter member. She was a past member of the Haddonfield Fortnightly and various bridge clubs.
Betty was predeceased by her three siblings; her first husband Eugene Henry Regensburg; second husband Henry Clay Ruhl; and her son in-law, Tony Michael Lyerly. She is survived by her daughters, Betty-Gene Edelman (Marshall) and Margaret Lyerly; grandson, Christopher Lyerly (Joanne) and their children, Jacob, Colton, and Trey; granddaughter, Amanda Kesser (Chad) and their children, Emily and Joshua.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice are greatly appreciated (5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053).
