Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ruhl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Ruhl


1916 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Ruhl Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Ruhl

Medford - Mary Elizabeth Ruhl (AKA Betty), 103, of Medford, formerly of Haddonfield, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. She was born on September 11, 1916 in Haddonfield to Bayard C. and Ada Stavely. She was an avid bowler, sewer and knitter. Betty enjoyed square dancing and was a founding member of the Square Circle Sportsmen Club Ladies' Auxiliary in Gibbsboro where she became a charter member. She was a past member of the Haddonfield Fortnightly and various bridge clubs.

Betty was predeceased by her three siblings; her first husband Eugene Henry Regensburg; second husband Henry Clay Ruhl; and her son in-law, Tony Michael Lyerly. She is survived by her daughters, Betty-Gene Edelman (Marshall) and Margaret Lyerly; grandson, Christopher Lyerly (Joanne) and their children, Jacob, Colton, and Trey; granddaughter, Amanda Kesser (Chad) and their children, Emily and Joshua.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice are greatly appreciated (5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053).

Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.Mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -