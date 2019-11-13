|
|
Mary Ellen Downs
Westmont - Mary passed on November 11, 2019, at the age of 90. She was a cousin to the Young Family and is survived by Tom Young of Gulf Shores, AL and Sue Young of Audubon, NJ, along with their families. Mary often reminisced about her past experiences and blessings, many of which included her family. She also spoke highly of her friends from High School and through her working years. Mary was a true friend to all those she knew and loved. Her greatest love was with Jesus, also her Truest Friend and for whom was a great Prayer Warrior. Funeral services will be private. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019