Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Mary White
Mary Ellen White


1936 - 2020
Mary Ellen White Obituary
Mary Ellen White

Collingswood - (nee Schules) On May 17, 2020, formerly of Gloucester and Collingswood, NJ. Age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. White, Sr. Dear mother of Robert Jr. (Silvia), Lisa (Kevin) Gray, Glenn (Mary) and Lori (Justin) Hockley. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Briana (Glyn), Kylie, Morgan, Patrick, Emily, Ian, Glenn Jr., Ryan and Finn, a great granddaughter, Brooke and a sister, Susanne (Allen) Turner.

Mary Ellen was a real estate and insurance broker/business woman who loved collecting antiques and books, and especially enjoyed spending time at the seashore.

Due to current restrictions, funeral service and interment will be private. A Memorial Mass may be celebrated at a later date.

To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 19 to May 20, 2020
