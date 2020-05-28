Mary F. Gaskill
Cherry Hill - Mary F. Gaskill-Santana of Cherry Hill passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was 73. Born in Pittsburgh, she was a graduate of Rutgers University and a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Merchantville, where she served as an Elder. Mary had also worked as a Training Specialist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and was a make-up artist for Estee Lauder.

Wife of the late Lawrence Santana, she is survived by her brother, William Gaskill(Jean); a sister, Patricia Eckersley (Jack); two step-children, David Santana (Taiza) and Patricia Grasso (Robert); A nephew, Mark Gaskill; three nieces, Julia Gaskill, Ruth Cantilon, Diane Belsom; four great-nieces; and four great-nephews.

Funeral service and interment in Arlington National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Merchantville, 10 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ 089109. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com




Published in Courier Post from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
