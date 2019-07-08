|
Mary F. Giampaolo
Cherry Hill - Mary F. Giampaolo of Cherry Hill, NJ died July 4, 2019. Age 79. Beloved wife of Robert J. Giampaolo. Loving sister of Rosalie Briggs and Pasquale Livecchi (Lois). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Viewing Wednesday morning 10 to 10:45 am in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on July 8, 2019