Mary G. Arnold
Voorhees - April 17, 2019. Wife of the late Barry Arnold. Mother of Michele (Gennaro) DiMeo and Michael (Tatiana) Goldstein. Daughter of Rose Wise and the late Benjamin Weiss. Grandmother of Alanna Maris, Falyn, MoriElle, Bailey, Jesse and Casey. Sister of Libby Stipcevich and Brenda Weiss Barron. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 10:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, INC.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, www.ocrahope.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019