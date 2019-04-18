Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary G. Arnold

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary G. Arnold Obituary
Mary G. Arnold

Voorhees - April 17, 2019. Wife of the late Barry Arnold. Mother of Michele (Gennaro) DiMeo and Michael (Tatiana) Goldstein. Daughter of Rose Wise and the late Benjamin Weiss. Grandmother of Alanna Maris, Falyn, MoriElle, Bailey, Jesse and Casey. Sister of Libby Stipcevich and Brenda Weiss Barron. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 10:30 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, INC.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, www.ocrahope.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now