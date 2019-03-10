|
Mary G. Galassini
Gibbsboro - On March 6, 2019, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Galassini. Survived by children Beth (and the late William) Wymer of West Berlin, Richard (Sharon) Galassini of Berlin; 3 grandchildren; Leigh, Will & Elisabeth; siblings Christopher Hochreiter, Dr. Clare Hochreiter , Larry Hochreiter and many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was a Registered Nurse for 60 years and worked at Lindenwold Elementary Schools for over 38 yrs. She was a member of National Education Association, NJ State Nurses Association, American Legion Ladies Aux. Post # 371 in Gibbsboro and LOOM Lodge # 548 in Lindenwold. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Tuesday evening 7-9 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. There will also be a visitation on Wednesday morning 10-10:45 am at St. Simon Stock Parish 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or , 1347 Perrineville Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019