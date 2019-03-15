Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mary G. Havens Obituary
Mary G. Havens

Gloucester City - On March 12, 2019, (nee Gibison), known to most people as Aunt Mare, was a lifelong resident of Gloucester City, NJ, died at the age 92. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton P. Havens, Sr. and the late Ed Bennett. She is survived by her loving stepson Milton P. Havens, Jr. (Rita) and her dear sister Janet Gall (Aug). She is also survived by her grandchildren Mark (Andrea) and Craig, great grandchildren Mika and Beck, her niece Lorrie, nephew Gus (Lynne) and great nieces and nephew Emily, Matthew and Madilynne.

Mary had worked as a payroll clerk for NJ Zinc in Gloucester City. She was a former member of the Westville Bible Church and attended the 1st United Methodist Church of Collingswood. Mary loved her family and caring for them was her life. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Monday from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 700 POWELL ST., GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ. Mary's Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bethel Memorial Park in Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers her family has suggested memorial donations be made to 1st United Methodist Church of Collingswood, 201 Dayton Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.etheringtonfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 15, 2019
