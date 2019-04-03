|
|
Mary Gore
Cape May - Mary Gore, age 101, of Cape May died Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born January 18, 1918 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Peter and Blanche (Fadrowski) Homel and sister of late Blanche (Ed) Vogt. She was married to the late Henry Gore.
She was employed by RCA as an Assembly line worker.
She is survived by one son Thomas Gore (Barbara) of Cape May Court House, NJ. She also has three grandchildren, Grandson Thomas Gore (Shawn), Granddaughter Sharon Blackborow (Paul) and Granddaughter Kristin Gore, and nieces and nephews Dr. Sandra (Kevin) Norton and Theresa (John) Schaal. Also, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-nephew.
A mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30am on Wednesday, April 3 at St. Joseph's Parish, 1010 Liberty Street, NJ. Burial will be immediately after mass in St. Joseph Cemetery, 240 Lower Landing Rd., Blackwood, NJ. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a viewing at 9:30am in the church. In lieu of flowers, Donations to St. Joseph Church.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019