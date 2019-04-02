Services
Cape May - Mary Gore, age 101, of Cape May died Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born January 18, 1918 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Peter and Blanch (Fadriwski) Homel. She was married to the late Henry Gorczycki. She was employed by RCA as an Assembly line worker. She is survived by one so Thomas Gore (Barbara) of Cape May Court House, NJ. She also Has three grandchildren, Grandson Thomas Gore(Shawn), Granddaughter Sharon Blackborow (Paul) and Granddaughter Kristin Gore, also Kevin Norton (Sandra) and Theresa Schaal (John). A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 3 at St. Joseph's Church, 1010 Liberty Street, NJ. Burial will be immediately after mass in St. Joseph Cemetery, 240 Lower Landing Rd., Blackwood, NJ. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a viewing at 9:30 am in the church. in Lieu of flowers Donations to St. Joseph Church.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019
