Mary Gullo
Clementon - Mary E Gullo (née Ernst), of Clementon NJ, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at the age of 93. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Carol Gullo-Jenne (Craig) and Mary Beth Fuller (Robert), her grandchildren Meghan L. Fuller, Chris Jenne and Rachael E. Fuller, her geat grandchildren Julian J. Fuller and Justin J. Fuller as well as many relatives and friends. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Peter A. Gullo and her first grandchild Jennifer A. Fuller.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday morning from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD NJ 08021. Funeral service 11:00AM. Interment Berlin Cemetery, Berlin NJ. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Samaritan Hospice at 5 Eves Dr. Ste 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated. For lasting condolences visit dankshinskifuneralhome.com