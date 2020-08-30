1/1
Mary Gullo
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Gullo

Clementon - Mary E Gullo (née Ernst), of Clementon NJ, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at the age of 93. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Carol Gullo-Jenne (Craig) and Mary Beth Fuller (Robert), her grandchildren Meghan L. Fuller, Chris Jenne and Rachael E. Fuller, her geat grandchildren Julian J. Fuller and Justin J. Fuller as well as many relatives and friends. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Peter A. Gullo and her first grandchild Jennifer A. Fuller.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday morning from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD NJ 08021. Funeral service 11:00AM. Interment Berlin Cemetery, Berlin NJ. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Samaritan Hospice at 5 Eves Dr. Ste 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated. For lasting condolences visit dankshinskifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Danks-Hinski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved