Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Mary Hansell Obituary
Mary Hansell

Berlin - October 14, 2019, age 91. Wife of the late John "Jack" Hansell. Sister of the late Anne R. Donnellan. Survived by her nephew and caregiver Jamie Donnellan, and his brothers and sisters, Mary, Tom, Brian, Sharon, Colleen, the late Wayne and the late Michael.

Mary was a long-time English and Latin teacher at Cherry Hill East High School. She was a former Sister of Charity.

Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 2:00 PM to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 2:30 PM.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
