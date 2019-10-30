Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
For more information about
Mary Winkler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
236 E. Main St
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
236 E. Main St
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Winkler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen (Ball) Winkler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Helen (Ball) Winkler Obituary
Mary Helen Winkler (nee Ball)

Maple Shade - Mary Helen Winkler (nee Ball) of Maple Shade passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was 100 years old. Born on May 23, 1919 in Philadelphia, she has resided in Maple Shade since 1954. Helen was a , devoted, longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. She was a member of the OLPH Senior Group, as well as the Golden Age Senior Group.

Beloved wife of the late Henry, Sr. and mother of the late William, she is survived by her loving sons Henry, Jr. and his wife Marie, and James and his wife Joanne, 9 cherished grandchildren, 15 dear great grandchildren and a soon to be great great grandchild, also survived by many special nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation with her family on Monday, November 4th, 10-11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main St., Maple Shade. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to the at . Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -