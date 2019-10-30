|
|
Mary Helen Winkler (nee Ball)
Maple Shade - Mary Helen Winkler (nee Ball) of Maple Shade passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was 100 years old. Born on May 23, 1919 in Philadelphia, she has resided in Maple Shade since 1954. Helen was a , devoted, longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. She was a member of the OLPH Senior Group, as well as the Golden Age Senior Group.
Beloved wife of the late Henry, Sr. and mother of the late William, she is survived by her loving sons Henry, Jr. and his wife Marie, and James and his wife Joanne, 9 cherished grandchildren, 15 dear great grandchildren and a soon to be great great grandchild, also survived by many special nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation with her family on Monday, November 4th, 10-11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main St., Maple Shade. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Lakeview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to the at . Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019