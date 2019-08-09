|
|
Mary I. Giordano
Maple Shade - On August 7, 2019, age 62, (nee Scullin) of Maple Shade, NJ. She was the beloved wife of Paul L. Giordano and brother of Jerry Scullin. She is also survived by 3 nieces Dina Scullin, Tammy Giordano and Marielle Schulz; and one nephew Bryan (Dana) Giordano. She was the daughter of the late Jerome and Geraldine Scullin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Monday morning at 10:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Ave. Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Entombment Calvary Chapel Mausoleum. There will be a viewing Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Association 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 9, 2019