Mary I. Tropea
Cherry Hill - (nee Raspa) On December 18, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph Tropea. Dear mother of Deborah (Anthony) Fulginiti of Cherry Hill, NJ, Linda (Daniel) Stone of Cherry Hill, NJ, Mary (Charles) Warren of The Villages, FL and James Tropea of Cherry Hill. Loving grandmother of Carolyn Fulginiti, Joseph Fulginiti, Danielle (Daniel) Connell, Jaqueline (Matthew) Kensil, Thomas Ramagosa and Heather Lentz; and great-grandmother of 6. She was born in Calabria, Italy, emigrated to Philadelphia, later moved to Pennsauken and settled in Cherry Hill in 1965. Her late husband Rudolph was a school teacher so in the summers they operated "Pacific Cutrate" in Wildwood from 1965 to 2003.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for Mary's Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10:00am at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 43 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. For condolences, please visit:
www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019