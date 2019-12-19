Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's R.C. Church
43 W. Maple Ave
Merchantville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Tropea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary I. Tropea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary I. Tropea Obituary
Mary I. Tropea

Cherry Hill - (nee Raspa) On December 18, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph Tropea. Dear mother of Deborah (Anthony) Fulginiti of Cherry Hill, NJ, Linda (Daniel) Stone of Cherry Hill, NJ, Mary (Charles) Warren of The Villages, FL and James Tropea of Cherry Hill. Loving grandmother of Carolyn Fulginiti, Joseph Fulginiti, Danielle (Daniel) Connell, Jaqueline (Matthew) Kensil, Thomas Ramagosa and Heather Lentz; and great-grandmother of 6. She was born in Calabria, Italy, emigrated to Philadelphia, later moved to Pennsauken and settled in Cherry Hill in 1965. Her late husband Rudolph was a school teacher so in the summers they operated "Pacific Cutrate" in Wildwood from 1965 to 2003.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for Mary's Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10:00am at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 43 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. For condolences, please visit:

www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -