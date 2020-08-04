1/
Mary Jacoby
1925 - 2020
Mary Jacoby

Moorestown - Mary Jacoby (nee Bodine) on Aug. 2, 2020 age 94 of Whiting formerly Moorestown, NJ. Wife of the late Charles. Mother of Michael Jacoby, Stephen Jacoby and Teresa Eason and the late Charles E. Jacoby. Sister of Francis Bodine and Nancy MacDonald. Also survived by 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Friday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St. Moorestown, NJ.

Due to the present restrictions the mass will be limited to 100 attendees and mask will be required at all times. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Moorestown. Please no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the church www.olgcnj.org/donate. Condolences may also be expressed at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
