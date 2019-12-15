|
Mary Jacoby-Hensgen (nee McGrath)
Of Holiday City in Williamstown, NJ - Formerly of Pennsauken, NJ, age 93, passed away on December 14, 2019. Mrs. Hensgen worked as a secretary for the Cherry Hill Board of Education for many years before retiring. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Lewis Shearer Chorale and the Altar & Rosary Society. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Jacoby and the late Herman Hensgen. Devoted mother of Mark Jacoby (Donna), Lynne Donahue (Tom), Anne Gibson (Vince), Bruce Jacoby (Monika), Richard Jacoby (Cathy), James Jacoby (Tammy), Robert Jacoby, and step mother of Anne DiMatteo (Michael) and Eric Hensgen (Sharon). Dear sister of Sister Mary Dora McGrath, Margaret Dauxerre (Michel), Eileen McGrath, and the late Vincent, John, and Francis McGrath. She is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, December 20th from 9:15 - 11:15 AM at the FARNELLI FUNERAL HOME, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM at St. Mary's Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown. Cremation will be held privately following services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or by visiting www.samaritannj.org/giving. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019