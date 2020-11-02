1/1
Mary Jane Davy
Mary Jane Davy

Mary Jane Davy was born and raised in Detroit Michigan on October 6th, 1927. She was a woman of class, wit and perfect hair. She met her husband Donald Davy ballroom dancing, a passion she continued in stilletoes through her 80s. They were married almost fifty years prior to Donald's passing in 1998. She worked as an executive secretary for the New York Times but her life was centered around Donald and their two sons Kent and Robert.

Mary Jane was an incredible cook, loved to golf scoring a hole-in-one at Medford Village Golf Cub in her late 70s. and bowled for over 50 years, refusing to switch to a lighter ball. Mary Jane and Don did a great deal of traveling around the world, often taking the whole family with them. She was an avid soccer fan watching her granddaughters play. Recently, she enjoyed spending time with her family frequenting new restaurants yet usually settling on a cheeseburger, her favorite.

Mary Jane took her final dance to meet her late husband and sons on October 27th 2020, on the one year anniversary of her youngest Robert William Davy's passing. Her life continues to be celebrated through her daughter-in-laws Andrea Davy and Young Davy, granddaughters Rachel Davy, Alisha Davy Unternahrer (husband Neil Unternahrer) , and Annabelle Davy; and her great grandsons Hans and Fritz Unternahrer. Mary Jane's life was a reflection of a strong, independent and successful woman who loved her family and life's gifts.

Friends and relatives are invited to gather to celebrate Mary Jane Davy Wednesday morning between 9:30am and 10:30am at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike Oaklyn. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at St Joseph The Worker Parish, St Aloysius Church 37 W Haddon Ave Oaklyn. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the HTAA Bob Davy Fund (PO Box 103 Collingswood NJ, 08018) or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
