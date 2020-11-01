1/
Mary Jane E. Matthews
1940 - 2020
Mary Jane E. Matthews

Bellmawr - Mary Jane E. Matthews (nee Waligorski), on November 1, 2020 of Bellmawr. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Matthews. Devoted mother of James Matthews and Mark Matthews (Sharon). Loving grandmother of Peter Williams, Amanda Boyer (Brandon) and Kristina Matthews. Cherished great grandmother of Maya, Avery and Nova. Dear sister of Peggy Weeks and Stephen Waligorski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary Jane enjoyed bowling, ceramics and loved her dogs. Mary Jane especially loved working with the kids in the cafeteria for Oaklyn Public Schools. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Service and interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary Jane's name to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 14 Commerce Drive, suite 301, Cranford, NJ 07016 or ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Bellmawr
200 S. Black Horse Pike
Bellmawr, NJ 08031
856-931-9450
