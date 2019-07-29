Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Lindenwold - On July 27, 2019, Jane (nee Barnhart), age 88, beloved wife of the late Hank Henhaffer. Loving mother of Joe (Donna), Dale (the late Francine) (Janice), Bob (Liz), Jimmy (Michele), Henny (Dawn), Joy, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter and many loving nieces & nephews. Jane was a former member of LaMartinque Bowling league and a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday 12-1 pm with funeral services starting at 1:00 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 433 Park Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 29, 2019
