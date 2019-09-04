|
Mary Jane Lauriello "MJ" (nee Cannon)
Westmont - Mary Jane passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on August 30, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of John P. Lauriello, 10 days shy of their 70th wedding anniversary. Devoted mother of Patricia L. Lauriello of Ocean Grove, NJ, John D. Lauriello of Deptford, NJ, Nancy Floyd of Berkeley Heights, NJ, Kathryn Lauriello of Haddon Township, NJ and Paul M. Lauriello (Christine) of Medford, NJ. Loving grandmother of Lindsay R. Mott, Christopher (Effy) Floyd, Meghan Floyd, Katie Floyd-Sutton (Blake), Mark Floyd, Kelly Floyd, Jessica Lauriello, Joseph Lauriello, Talon Lauriello, Kella Lauriello and the late R.C. Mott. Proud great grandmother of Antonio Mott and Scarlet Sutton. Dear sister of the late Catherine "Cass" Sieberling. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. MJ was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a devoted friend to many. MJ enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends from nursery school, traveling to their home in Brigantine and spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly by all who loved her. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday, September 7th from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ, funeral services will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in MJ's memory may be made to The Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019