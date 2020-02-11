|
Mary Jo Bowers
Pine Hill - Mary Jo Bowers (nee White), age 87 of Pine Hill, NJ (formerly of Stratford, NJ) died peacefully at home on February 10, 2020. Mary Jo was born in Ardmore, OK to Charles "Roy" and Mary White. She is preceded in death by her husband, James H. Bowers; brother, Charles White; and grandson, Daniel Bowers. Mary Jo is survived by her four children and their spouses, Rebecca Bowers; Michael Bowers, Sr. (Carol Ann); Paul Bowers (Donna); Jennifer Smith (Edward); grandchildren, Michael Bowers Jr., Stephen Bowers, Justin Bowers (Brittany), Breanne Bowers (Jose), Lauren Bowers-Kosherzenko (Andrew), Sarah Smith, and Andrew Smith; 3 great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Tessa, and Jose, Jr., and siblings, Edward White; Nancy Crowson, and Paul White (Mark). Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday evening 7pm to 9pm and Friday morning 9am to 9:45am at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral services will be held Friday morning 10:30am at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 204 Wayne Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to ChildrenSong of NJ, P.O. Box 134, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020