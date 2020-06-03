Mary K. Savidge
Gloucester City - Mary K. Savidge (nee Conboy), age 73, of Gloucester City; formerly of National Park, peacefully went home to the Lord on June 2, 2020. Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, William C. Savidge. Gentle and loving mother of William J. (Michele), Marybeth Panek (David), Brian M. (Patricia), Melissa Carvelli (John) and Michael J. (Adrienne). Most loving Mom-Mom of Dominique (Ryan), Gabrielle, Cole, Madison, Tessa, Kendall, Teagan, and Olivia and great grandmother of Landon. Dear sister of Sally Conboy, Nancy Lorup, Jack Conboy, and Joseph Conboy and her special sister-in-law Marlene Price. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and special friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Genevieve Conboy and her brother, William Conboy. Mary was a devoted lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart and St. Joachim Parishes. She was actively involved in the Bereavement Committee at Sacred Heart (Mt. Ephraim). Mary was devoted to the Blessed Mother and said the Rosary daily. She was devoted to her faith and graciously touched the lives of many people. Mary enjoyed trips to Lancaster, PA with her husband and absolutely adored all babies. Due to restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, services will be private. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
