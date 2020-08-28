Mary Kathryn Papa
Washington Twp. - Mary passed peacefully with family and friends on Aug 19, 2020, "Mary nee Baldwin", age 74. Beloved wife of the late Carl Papa. Survived by her daughter Christine Orbaczewski, grandson Fred Orbaczewski, long time companion Robert Harper, siblings J.R. Baldwin, Russell Baldwin, Peggi Ulibarri, and her dear friend Joanne Strawhacker and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mary was predeceased by her parents George and Margie Baldwin (nee Coats) her son David Daly and three brothers Mack Baldwin, Joe Tinker and Michael Hess. Mary had retired as a bartender from the Grey Horse Tavern in Cedarbrook. Mary was a honorary member of the 82nd Airborne division and a member of the Clementon Bible Baptist Church. Cremation was held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.