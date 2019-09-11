Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
26 S. Forklanding Road
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
26 S. Forklanding Road
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Mary L. Michel Obituary
Mary L. Michel

- - Mary L. Michel, age 88, formerly of Cinnaminson, NJ passed away on September 8, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joseph H. Michel; her six brothers and sisters and her beloved son, John F. Michel.

She is survived by her children, JoAnne and Chris Case of Key West, FL, Susan Michel of Barnegat, NJ, Joseph Michel and wife Peg of Spanaway, WA, Pat Huff of Johnson City, TN, Margaret Woyer and husband Andrew of Alberta, VA; her grandchildren, Deneen, Kristen, Candice, Joey, Jericho, Andrew, Isabelle, Rachel, Samantha and Matthew; her great grandchildren, Riley, Hailey, Forest, Lucian, Sylvia, Kendrick and Ryn, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering for Mary will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 12 to 1 PM followed by a Memorial Service 1 PM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 26 S. Forklanding Road, Maple Shade, NJ 08052. Barnegat Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019
