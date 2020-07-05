Mary Lee Kroliczek
Hilltop - Mary Lee Kroliczek, on June 29, 2020, of Hilltop. Age 81. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Monica Tricocci (Robert), Janet Caramanna (Mark) and Julie Kroliczek. Loving grandmother of Renee Sutcliffe. Great grandmother of Dominick. Dear sister of Anna Lathrope, Linda Stewart and the late Wesley, Mahlon, Bowman and Marvin Dilks. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary worked for RCA/GE as an Executive Secretary and also at Macy's. She was a member of multiple senior citizen clubs throughout Gloucester Twp. Services are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RCC, 701 Little Gloucester Rd. Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
