1/1
Mary Lee Kroliczek
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lee Kroliczek

Hilltop - Mary Lee Kroliczek, on June 29, 2020, of Hilltop. Age 81. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Monica Tricocci (Robert), Janet Caramanna (Mark) and Julie Kroliczek. Loving grandmother of Renee Sutcliffe. Great grandmother of Dominick. Dear sister of Anna Lathrope, Linda Stewart and the late Wesley, Mahlon, Bowman and Marvin Dilks. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary worked for RCA/GE as an Executive Secretary and also at Macy's. She was a member of multiple senior citizen clubs throughout Gloucester Twp. Services are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RCC, 701 Little Gloucester Rd. Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved