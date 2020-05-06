|
|
Mary Logan
S. Philadelphia - Mary Logan (nee Cortese), on May 5, 2020, of S. Philadelphia, PA. Age 100. Beloved wife of the late Henry "Bill" Logan. Devoted mother of Barbara Madosky (George) and Harry Logan (Denise). Loving Grandmother of George, Stephen, Robert, James, and Jonathan. Great Grandmother of Michael, Reagan, Lucas, George lll, Nicholas, Lauren, Stephen ll, Alexandria, Victoria, Angelina, Robert Jr., Avery, Brandy, Angelina, Alyssa, James Jr., and Great Great Grandmother of Nicholas and George. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was a master seamstress and a great cook. She enjoyed visiting flea markets and spending time with family. Due to limitations set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private entombment will take place at New Saint Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020