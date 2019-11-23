|
|
Mary Lou Emerle
Clementon - Mary Lou Emerle (nee De Gregory), on November 21, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 65. Beloved wife of Patrick Coyle. Devoted mother of Azure Dee Sleicher (Bret) and Michael Emerle (Katie). Loving grandmother of Jameson Emerle and Nathan and Carson Sleicher. Dear sister of John and Frank (Terri) De Gregory. Also survived by the Emerle family. There will be a viewing on Monday from 10am to 12pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 12pm at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019